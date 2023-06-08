Solar boating world championships come to Springfield

Cedarville was last year’s winner and has won more than nine times since 2004. As of Thursday, Cedarville was in third place with College of New Jersey taking the lead. Puerto Rico was in second and Wright State University fourth.

Solar boating is a unique sport, as “all of it has to do with going,” said Burt, who was team captain of his solar boating team in 1998. “None of it has to do with things that other people already solved, that’s what makes it interesting to me.”

Solar Splash is taking place at Champions Park Lake at the Clark County Fairgrounds through Saturday, and the public is invited to watch free of charge.