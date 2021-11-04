Clark County commissioners dismayed that voters rejected proposed development

After the measure failed, Wilt questioned the necessity of the $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated in September for a stormwater improvement project in the Enon area now that the development project in Mad River Twp. will not happen.

But Clark County Engineer John Burr told commissioners that the stormwater project is needed to address longtime flooding in Enon, as well as flooding surrounding the Greenon school site. The project aims to replace storm sewers around Enon-Xenia Road and construct waterline infrastructure in that area.

“Even in spite of this, I think it still does address a lot of the flooding issues that are there, as far as with the roadway,” he said. “And at some point in the future, it allows the connections to fix other problems.”

Kathleen Baber spearheaded the movement to file petitions for the referendum in Mad River Twp. A few major concerns that community members have concerning the housing development project deals with stormwater drainage, the overall density of the proposed development and increased traffic to the area that would result from the new housing, she said.

Their concerns stem from drainage issues created by previous developments in the area, she said.

Baber was pleased that voters rejected the proposed development.

“It was really gratifying to see how big the margin was,” she said Wednesday.