Snacking without junk food: Planning, good food choices make all the difference

Crashing after eating something unhealthy may leave you feeling hungry, cranky, sleepy, and unable to concentrate. On the other hand, healthy snacking can keep you running smoothly all day. These are your co-workers that skip around the office at 4:30, reminding everyone what a great, productive day it has been.

Many of us naturally reach for carbohydrates when we are feeling down because they help lift our mood quickly and can give us lots of energy — for a brief time. Healthy snacks such as fruit, low-fat dairy products, whole grains and many vegetables can lift your mood without the roller coaster effect.

Despite the benefits snacking can offer, many people think of snacks as something extra they should not eat. Here are four myths worth challenging:

Myth: Snacks are fattening

Fact: Eating a snack during a long stretch between meals can take the edge off hunger, which might lead to overeating otherwise. Of course, specific snack food choices will make a difference.

Myth: Snacks spoil your appetite for meals.

Fact: Eating a small amount of food 2-3 hours before a meal will not spoil an appetite. It may keep you from becoming too hungry. By eating a snack, you can be more in control of your food choices and eat less.

Myth: Snacking is the same as eating junk food.

Fact: Snacking does not have to equate to junk food. Choosing better alternatives can help fill in the gaps in meals to complete a healthy diet.

Myth: Healthy snacking means I can never eat potato chips again.

Fact: It is possible to eat fun foods (we call these “sometimes food” in our office) and still follow a diet that is low in fat, but it requires a little planning. If you have a high-fat snack, you need to balance that out with lower-fat choices at other meals.

When selecting snacks, plan ahead so that you have the desired food on hand when you need it. Instead of munching absent-mindedly, make snacking a conscious activity. Ideally, this means eating without doing anything else at the same time (like watching TV, shopping on the computer, or answering email). Otherwise, you can easily overeat without realizing it.

For your next snack, try combining a carbohydrate source (whole grain, fruit, or yogurt) with a healthy protein or fat. Here are some tasty ideas:

Whole grain crackers with light string cheese;

Any kind of fruit with one ounce of nuts;

1 cup of Greek-style yogurt with cut-up vegetables;

2 tbsp. hummus with 1 cup of cut-up vegetables;

1 apple or banana with 2 tbsp. peanut butter;

½ turkey sandwich on whole grain bread with 2 Tbsp avocado;

1 cup leftover roasted vegetable with ½ cup cottage cheese;

Whole grain crackers with 1 Tbsp peanut butter;

1-2 ounces tuna on whole grain bread with vegetables;

Hard boiled egg with 1 cup veggies and whole grain crackers;

Apple and walnuts;

Orange and pistachios;

Grapes and almonds;

Banana and pecans;

Pears and hazelnuts.

Recipe: Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Makes 12 servings

110 calories per serving

Ingredients:

Crust and Topping:

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 cup quick-cooking oats

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce

1 tablespoon orange juice

Filling:

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons orange juice

2 cups raspberries (fresh or frozen)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking pan. Crust and topping: Mix flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Mix in oats. Set half aside for topping. To remaining mixture, stir in applesauce and orange juice. Press to bottom of baking pan. Filling: Combine flour, sugar, juice, and raspberries. Mix well. Spread filling on crust. Sprinkle with topping. Bake 40-45 minutes. Cool. Cut into twelve bars. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator.

Recipe: Chunky Black Bean Dip

Ingredients:

1 can (15 ounces) black beans drained and rinsed

½ cup diced onion

1 small bell pepper, diced

1 medium tomato, diced

1 clove garlic, minced, or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Add fresh cilantro as desired

Directions: For a smooth dip, place ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. If you want a chunkier dip, mash beans well with a fork, then stir in remaining ingredients. Add additional liquid for desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with fresh vegetables or tortilla chips.

