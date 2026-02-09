Singer-songwriter Kyshona to perform at Clark State PAC

According to her official website, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter lends her voice and music to those who feel silenced, forgotten or alone. She started her career as a music therapist and was inspired to write her first songs for those under her care, including students and inmates.

While Kyshona would eventually become a professional performer, she still balances that with her own organization, Your Song, a collaborative songwriting program that connects performing arts centers, musicians and artists with vulnerable communities to promote healing and community connectedness.

The emphasis of the “Legacy” album is on family, which invites the audience to join in on her exploration of self, healing and growth. Kyshona went through family stories, photos, films, ancestry, genealogy and travels as inspiration for the album.

Her 2020 song, “Listen,” became an anthem for the times as it reflected that period when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world and we were faced with numerous other challenges.

This will be Kyshona’s final U.S. concert before going overseas to the Netherlands for an early spring tour.

The Club Kuss series is unique for its more intimate concert experience, with a smaller audience seated close to the stage and complimentary desserts before the show.

Tickets cost $23 each and $13 for students with a college ID. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit clarkstate.edu.