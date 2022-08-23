Simon Kenton Pathfinders ‘Betsy Bohl Memorial Bik Tour’ slated for September

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will conduct the 22nd annual bike tour in Urbana on Sept. 11.
The tour will begin at 8 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House in Urbana.
Early-bird registration for the event ends at midnight on Aug. 31. It’s free for children 5 and under; $15 for youth, ages 6-12 and $35 for ages 13 and above. Online registrations after Aug. 31 and/or walk-ins on the day of tour will be $20 for youth (ages 6-12) and $50 for ages 13 and above.
In addition to the above, there is a “virtual option” on the registration page for those who cannot participate on Sept. 11.
The SKP annual bike tour is in memory of the late Betsy Bohl who was a charter member of the SKP in 1997 and also served as treasurer. The Bohl family has supported the Simon Kenton Bike trail in Betsy’s memory for a number of years, according to an Simon Kenton Pathfinders press release.
Each year the tour is held on parts of the Simon Kenton Trail and area back roads in both Champaign and Logan Counties.
This year, the 50K/31-mile route heads west to St. Paris and loops back to Urbana on county and township roads. Upon returning to the Depot, those cyclists choosing to complete a 100K/62-mile route will ride a loop up to Bellefontaine on a combination of trail and roads, according to the nonprofit.
A special 15-mile loop, entirely on the trail, is also offered for families and small children on the south trail, according to the Simon Kenton Pathfinders.
Registered riders receive a continental breakfast, route maps, manned rest stops with food and snacks (every 8-10 miles), a bike tour T-shirt and food truck coupons upon return.
The first 36 paid registrations for youth (ages 6-18) will also receive a bike helmet.
All profit from the annual bike tour is used for maintenance and improvements of the more than 25 miles of the SKT in Champaign and Logan Counties.
Pre-registration is available on the SKP website at Simonkentonpathfinders.org.
