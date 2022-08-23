Simon Kenton Pathfinders ‘Betsy Bohl Memorial Bik Tour’ slated for September

Each year the tour is held on parts of the Simon Kenton Trail and area back roads in both Champaign and Logan Counties.

This year, the 50K/31-mile route heads west to St. Paris and loops back to Urbana on county and township roads. Upon returning to the Depot, those cyclists choosing to complete a 100K/62-mile route will ride a loop up to Bellefontaine on a combination of trail and roads, according to the nonprofit.

A special 15-mile loop, entirely on the trail, is also offered for families and small children on the south trail, according to the Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

Registered riders receive a continental breakfast, route maps, manned rest stops with food and snacks (every 8-10 miles), a bike tour T-shirt and food truck coupons upon return.

The first 36 paid registrations for youth (ages 6-18) will also receive a bike helmet.

All profit from the annual bike tour is used for maintenance and improvements of the more than 25 miles of the SKT in Champaign and Logan Counties.

Pre-registration is available on the SKP website at Simonkentonpathfinders.org.