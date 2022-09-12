Silent Watch brings awareness of veteran suicides

“It’s a way of saying we’re here, we understand. If a veteran is walking by, he or she can know and seeing it changes their mind,” said Wood.

The volunteers participating would stand behind the coffin staring straight ahead in silence in 15-minute increments, dedicated to their commitment despite the summer sun beating down and warm temperatures, but plenty of time to ponder why they’re there.

Some were family members of veterans office staff and others have been affected by veteran suicides. Neither Kevin West or Chad Younts are veterans but had reasons for standing together around midday.

West had a friend whose family was affected by such a tragedy and found out about the event through a networking meeting at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis. This was his second time participating.

Younts is from a family where several served and his wife is a U.S. Navy vet. This was his first time participating.

“It’s very little sacrifice on our part. Those serving sacrificed and if I can bring awareness that helps,” he said. “It’s sobering.

Even teens did their part including Roy Wood, a student at Nightingale Montessori. His grandfather is a veteran, who he’s grateful never faced that tragic choice.

Keith and Lisa Garvin did their shift after a prayer service at their church, which included thoughts for veterans and those who serve. They have a friend whose daughter committed suicide following an incident at her base.

Frank Lewis of the Life Celebration Center donated the coffin for the display, and his business on North Limestone St. was the sight of the previous Silent Watch events.

He’s often supported such causes and will present Springfield’s Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 620 with a financial donation.

Wood hopes this event will lead to further awareness of what the Veterans Service Commission offers for veterans. The organization will do an information event in November.

“Too many don’t know we’re here and what we can do for free,” she said.

For more information, go to veteransofclarkcountyohio.com/.