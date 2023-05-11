Three Springfielders charged with holding woman captive, torturing her

Billy Woolard, 32, Tiffany Lyons, 34, and Amanda Vance, 32, are charged with kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault. They are suspected of holding a woman captive for three days and torturing her, according to court records.

The woman was staying with the suspects in their apartment for a little more than two weeks, and according to court records, was held against her will and beaten after she mentioned to another person that she owed Woolard money and he wouldn’t let her leave until he was paid, and the comment got back to him.