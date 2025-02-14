Services set for Cedarville University student killed in plane crash

Maxwell was a junior majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in biomedical engineering.

“Her life was a testament to joy, perseverance, and an unwavering faith that inspired all who knew her,” according to her obituary. “We will never be the same without Grace, but we cherish the time God gave us.”

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Evangelical Free Church in Wichita, KS. A reception for family and friends will follow the service at Cozine Life Events Center.

For those who are local and want to watch, the memorial service will be livestreamed at www.cozine.com/obituaries/grace-maxwell.

Instead of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of Grace to Cedarville University, online at Cedarville.edu/give or by mail to Advancement Divisions, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314. Make checks payable to “Cedarville University” and put Grace Maxwell in the memo line.