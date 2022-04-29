Service day, car show among events in Clark, Champaign counties this weekend

The annual program features community leaders joining elementary school students to promote the value of trees and plant a new tree that will benefit the community for years to come. During the celebration, Springfield Service Department Forestry Superintendent James Wills will read to the children from “A Tree Is Nice,” by Janice May Udry. A proclamation from Mayor Warren Copeland is expected to be presented at the event.

The Arbor Day Celebration returns this year after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the celebration, call the Service Department at 937-525-5800.

United Way Blood Drive

The United Way of Clark and Champaign Counties community blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Stuff the Truck Event

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is hosting its 6th annual “Stuff the Truck” event from 2 to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at their Community Center located at 1801 St. Paris Pike in Springfield to receive good used household furniture.

Good used home furniture from bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchens is needed. Clothing will not be accepted. Good cookware, dishes and flatware is also needed. Many donations are coming from downsizing of attics, basements, garages, and rented storage spaces.

Most of the furniture collected from Grace’s past Stuff the Truck events went to the victims of the tornados that ripped through Western Kentucky and Southwest Illinois last fall, and two years ago, Dayton.

For questions or information, call Steven Schumacher at 937-624-7074. Tax donation forms will be available. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is coordinating this event with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) National Disaster Response.

Champaign County Scholars 5K Walk/Run

The Champaign County Scholars 5K walk/run will be held on Saturday, with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. and the walk/run starting at 9 a.m. at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana. All participants will receive an event shirt, and trophies will be awarded for first place male, female, and fundraiser.

The Clark State Foundation has partnered with the Urbana and Graham local school districts to support students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree. The Scholars program provides support throughout high school to prepare these students for college success. After graduation from high school, the students will be eligible for three years of college at Clark State at no cost to the students.

National Drug Takeback Day

Drug Enforcement Administration’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Minority Health Fair

The Clark County Combined Health District will host the fifth annual Minority Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Elementary School, 1500 Tibbetts Ave. in Springfield. The fair will include giveaways, free health screenings, a chance to talk to a doctor, and the Second Harvest mobile pantry. The goal of the event is to connect with the minority population in Clark County and promote relationship building between minority patients and providers. Transportation options are available. For more information, visit ccchd.com.

Springfield-Clark CTC Car Show

The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) will host the Dick Ater Jaguar Jubilee car show from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the school, 1901 Selma Road in Springfield. Ater was an Auto Body Instructor at CTC who passed away in 2020. The event, taking place rain or shine, will have activities for the whole family, including the car show, lunch in CTC’s student-run restaurant, showcases of student work, and a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Car show entrants have the chance to win trophies made by CTC students. The cost to register is $10 and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the school’s Dick Ater chapter of Drug-Free Clubs of America.

Clark State Performance

The British Invasion – Live on Stage performance will close out the official 2021-22 Clark State PAC season at 8 p.m. on Saturday. This is an immersive, multi-media show that will place you front and center of pop culture during the Swingin’ 60′s. Huge projection period photos, live music and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines that swept across America and the world. The PAC is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. Tickets range in price from $32 to $60 (plus fees) and are available via ticketmaster.com or by calling the Box Office at 937-328-3874.

Graham Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.