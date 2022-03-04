See the top Springfield home beautification award winners named

Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee has named the 2021 winners of its 56th annual Home Beautification Awards Contest.
This year’s contest was “COVID-19 Style” due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CBC was able to carry out its Adopt-a-Bed Program and the annual Home Beautification Contest through email and phone calls for the second year despite COVID-19 limitations, said Chairman Marianne Nave.
“The volunteer Home Beautification Contest Judges successfully recommended winners for our annual contest and Home of the Week program via drive-by judging. We conducted our annual Home of the Year Judging Day wearing masks and observing other health requirements during the pandemic,” Nave said. “We hand delivered the top awards to the appropriate people, in lieu of having a large gathering at the Courtyard by Marriott.”
The 2021 award winners include:
- Home of the Year Award - Patsy and Paula Dixon for their property at 152 Derby Court in Springfield. The couple was also one of the 12 Home of the Week winners last summer.
- Home of the Week winners - JoEtta Cooper; Edward and Shelley Leinasars; Ronald G. Davis and Todd Fisher; Robert and Barbara Johnson; Rick Benning; Gerald and Jennifer Tritle; Joan K. Geil; Phyllis J. and Michael L. Robbins; Joseph and Nancy Lyons; Norma J. McCutcheon; Patsy and Paul Dixon; and Tammy and Mark Wiseman.
- First year Shield Awards - New participants and numeral awards to former winners.
- Horticulture Award - Rick Benning for his landscaping accomplishments last summer.
- Business of the Year Award - Brian A Smith, President/CEO of the NCF (New Carlisle Federal) Savings Bank at 1408 N. Limestone St. in Springfield.
- Continuing Beautification Awards - Madison Avenue Pharmacy and the Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
- Special Award - National Trail Parks & Recreation District for Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum at 1900 Park Road.
- Neighborhood Improvement Award - Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ new business at 1335 W. First St.
- Good Neighbor Awards - Gregory Ehrman and Dale E. Leach for their contributions to beatify the community.
- Adopt-a-Bed Awards - Heather Hickle and Tim McLean; City Forester James Wills and his staff; Dale Lucas; Bonnie Crace; Terry Smith; Deb McLendon; Robert and Teresa Webb; Bruce and Barbara Wagle; Miriam Harshaw; Marilyn Kissell; and Kay Steele.
- Framed certificate awards - Hair Junkies Salon, the Mallia Salon and Day Spa, Joshne’ Hair Salon and The Styling Gallery Salon for their landscaping and beautification efforts.
The city commission appointed members of the CBC include Heather Hickle, Betty L. Jones, Timothy McLean, Terry L. Smith, David L. Williams and Bernice Applin.
The CBC meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the Springfield City Commission Conference Room at City Hall, 76 E. High St. Those interested in participating in the CBC can mail their information, including phone number and email address, to the committee before May 1.
