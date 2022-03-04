Area college to offer construction management minor

Cedarville University is offering a new construction management minor in its school of business.
The construction management minor, which officially began in the fall 2021 semester, is primarily available for management and civil engineering students who have demonstrated an interest in the construction management industry.
“There are very limited options in this region where you can get an education like the one offered at Cedarville and also be in construction management,” said Rick Prigge, associate professor of management. “This gives an opportunity to those with a civil engineering background who know they’re going to be working in construction.”
Cedarville students spurred on the creation of the minor.
“Students started asking about construction management,” Prigge said. “This minor helps students with the foundational knowledge in the field, which should help students seeking internships and a more clearly defined career path going forward.”
There will be five courses covered in the construction management minor, including Construction Estimating, Construction Planning and Scheduling, Project Management, Contracts and Delivery Methods, and Construction Materials and Methods.
