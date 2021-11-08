School report cards: Northeastern scores second-highest graduation rate in Clark County

Superintendent John Kronour said the district expected to have to close learning gaps from the impact of the pandemic on students.

“The district provided extended learning summer opportunities to our students to work on closing the gaps left by the COVID-19 protocols and student time out of school. We will continue to monitor and identify areas of focus to improve scores in tested areas and the performance index. In addition, we have hired extra staff to concentrate on literacy and mathematics in the buildings,” he said.

When it comes to the prepared for success component, which is how well-prepared students are for future opportunities, Northeastern scored 34.7%. Last year, the district scored 39.7%.

Prepared for success data measures college and career readiness through high school students’ ACT/SAT scores, Ohio Honors Diplomas, job industry credentials, College Credit Plus achievement and more.

Kronour said what is not on state report cards are the ways teachers, staff and parents have adapted and stepped up when the pandemic hit and schools closed.

Each school and district usually receives an overall A-F grade on the report cards, and more than half of each school’s overall grade depends on how students perform on state tests each spring. The report cards also usually measure student achievement, performance index, year-over-year growth and gap closing.

Last year, schools got the equivalent of an “incomplete” mark and no A-F letter grades because there was much less data than usual. The report cards only contained a handful of normal data points as the spring 2020 state tests in English, math, science and social studies were canceled after mid-March coronavirus-related school closures. The main data categories available last year were graduation rates and high school “prepared for success” measures.