springfield-news-sun logo
X

School report cards: Northeastern scores second-highest graduation rate in Clark County

Northeastern Local Schools scores second-highest graduation rate in Clark County. Contributed photo
Caption
Northeastern Local Schools scores second-highest graduation rate in Clark County. Contributed photo

News
By Brooke Spurlock
26 minutes ago

State school report cards were released this month and although districts did not receive a letter grade, Northeastern Local School District had the second-highest graduation rate in Clark County.

Ohio’s report card system for K-12 schools usually includes letter grades for overall performance, and for a number of individual metrics — academic achievement, year-over-year progress, graduation rate and much more.

Those letter grades were not included in the report card for the COVID-disrupted 2020-21 school year, but some of the raw data was listed including academic, graduation and attendance measures.

Northeastern had the second-highest four-year graduation rate in the county at 96.1%, compared to last year’s 93.6% and 96.8% in 2019, according to state report card data.

ExploreSee Ohio report card data for your school district

For performance index, also known as the achievement component that measures state test performance, Northeastern scored 65.5%. As far as chronic absenteeism, which is when at least 10% of the year’s instructional time is missing, the district had a rate of 12.5, second-lowest in the county following Greenon. These numbers from last year were not available.

Superintendent John Kronour said the district expected to have to close learning gaps from the impact of the pandemic on students.

“The district provided extended learning summer opportunities to our students to work on closing the gaps left by the COVID-19 protocols and student time out of school. We will continue to monitor and identify areas of focus to improve scores in tested areas and the performance index. In addition, we have hired extra staff to concentrate on literacy and mathematics in the buildings,” he said.

When it comes to the prepared for success component, which is how well-prepared students are for future opportunities, Northeastern scored 34.7%. Last year, the district scored 39.7%.

ExploreSchool report cards: Triad scores second-highest graduation rate in Champaign County

Prepared for success data measures college and career readiness through high school students’ ACT/SAT scores, Ohio Honors Diplomas, job industry credentials, College Credit Plus achievement and more.

Kronour said what is not on state report cards are the ways teachers, staff and parents have adapted and stepped up when the pandemic hit and schools closed.

Each school and district usually receives an overall A-F grade on the report cards, and more than half of each school’s overall grade depends on how students perform on state tests each spring. The report cards also usually measure student achievement, performance index, year-over-year growth and gap closing.

Last year, schools got the equivalent of an “incomplete” mark and no A-F letter grades because there was much less data than usual. The report cards only contained a handful of normal data points as the spring 2020 state tests in English, math, science and social studies were canceled after mid-March coronavirus-related school closures. The main data categories available last year were graduation rates and high school “prepared for success” measures.

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark County cases up for first time in weeks
2
Emmanuel Christian raises $1,800 for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
3
Students’ advice: Choose Water
4
Springfield show to join the world with ‘All Together Now!’
5
School report card: Southeastern performance index, graduation rate...

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top