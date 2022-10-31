School of Innovation students learn welding to earn graduation seal

School of Innovation students are learning welding as a new opportunity offered by the Springfield City School District to help their employability after graduation.
About a dozen students have been using the welding lab resources in The Dome to learn about the types of welding and to get hands-on experience.
The students are learning from Len McConnaughey, who owns his own fabrication shop in Springfield. They will work with him twice a week until the end of the school year.
The goal of the opportunity is for students to earn one of the two seals required for graduation for the class of 2023 and by the Ohio Department of Education. The seals will allow the students to demonstrate important foundational knowledge and skills, but also make them more employable out of high school and for in-demand fields.
Eight of the students have already passed their first industry welding test, and they can choose to pursue becoming certified welders after they graduate from high school.
Superintendent Bob Hill said it has proven to be a great opportunity for the School of Innovation students.
“This has made opportunities outside of high school very real for them. They are no longer reading about welding careers – they are welders. My hope is that many of them have found a new passion that will be a springboard for their future success,” he said.
Hill added that district also has many other examples of career-readiness resources that are available for students.
Springfield opened the School of Innovation about four years ago at the former Keifer Academy at 601 Selma Road. It is a project-based learning center offering a non-traditional environment in which students collaborate on problem-solving and present their findings.
About the Author