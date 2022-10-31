School of Innovation students learn welding to earn graduation seal

Superintendent Bob Hill said it has proven to be a great opportunity for the School of Innovation students.

“This has made opportunities outside of high school very real for them. They are no longer reading about welding careers – they are welders. My hope is that many of them have found a new passion that will be a springboard for their future success,” he said.

Hill added that district also has many other examples of career-readiness resources that are available for students.

Springfield opened the School of Innovation about four years ago at the former Keifer Academy at 601 Selma Road. It is a project-based learning center offering a non-traditional environment in which students collaborate on problem-solving and present their findings.