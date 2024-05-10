Mother Stewart’s planning 600-person Mother’s Day party this Sunday

For the third year in a row Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield is throwing a Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem Brunch.

It didn’t start out that way, but the massive crowds that came out the first year sealed the deal for a large event that has a sprinkling of pandemonium.

“Originally it was just called Mother’s Day Mimosa Brunch, but year-one the crowd was so huge, and we were so unprepared that it became complete mayhem. Hence, the new name for year-two and this year,” said Kevin Loftis, Managing Member of Mother Stewart’s. “We’re always thinking of new events and are up for trying anything, (We) thought a more casual fun opportunity for families to celebrate their mom’s without their own planning and executing.”

The idea of doing something different paid off with approximately 600 people in attendance over three hours last year. Loftis says if the weather cooperates they are expecting a similar number for a party that mom won’t soon forget.

First, there are the mimosa flights with four mimosas and chocolates for $16.

Next there are the women owned and operated food trucks serving up tasty food: Biscuit Boss, Blended By J Acai Bowls, AHA Waffles and Leerah’s Vegan Treats. There’s also Christian Brothers BBQ that will be bringing the smoky meat to the table.

Then there’s the silent disco from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with DJ Chill playing thumping ‘80s retro party tunes to fresh hits.

“This has become one of our bigger events especially since it’s early on a Sunday,” said Loftis.

With an outdoor beer garden that is more than 10,000 square-feet it can play host to an epic party and Loftis and the Mother Stewart’s team are expecting just that.

More details

Upcoming events at Mother Stewart’s:

May 24-25: Indiecraft, indiecraftoh.com

Every third Friday: Champion City Food Truck Rallies, championcityfoodtruckrally.com

July 27: Eighth-year anniversary featuring a food truck rally with music by Sam King & the Suspects, Amber Hargett and The Who’s Who

Aug. 9-10: Springfield Jazz & Blues Fest, springfieldjazzbluesfest.com

Visit motherstewartsbrewing.com for more information.

