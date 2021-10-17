Route 4 near Springfield closed after motorcycles involved in crash

A section of Route 4 near Springfield was closed Sunday afternoon after multiple motorcycles were involved in a crash around 2 p.m.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes near the Old Mill overpass.
Squads from Mad River and Springfield townships were assisting at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating.
A large group of motorcyclists were in Clark County on Sunday for the annual Highway Hikers Toy Run, which provides gifts for local children for Christmas.
Toy Run participants stopped at the crash scene as the injured people were tended to. The Toy Run participants had been headed to their final destination, the Clark County Fairgrounds.
The motorcyclists travel with escorts form law enforcement for the even
