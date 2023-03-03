Roosevelt students pledge to go device-free for National Day of Unplugging

“We did a better job of promoting it and getting the word out in general,” she said.

The students got contracts they created on last week to unplug and presented to the staff. Others could sign up during lunch periods and promoted during announcements and open periods and even created t-shirts.

The contract this year is longer and incorporated into the school day. iPads are a primary tool, so the students came up with a proposal to do their work today using pencil and paper rather than the devices; Haldeman said it was up to each teacher as to whether to do that option.

Participants who unplug for the 24-hour period and return the contract on Monday will receive a Tropical Smoothie gift card and be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.

That won’t be the end. The students will continue to collect data on the effect of devices including issues such as if Google chats and constant notifications distract from their work and social media bullying.

They will also work with Springfield City Schools communications to help create a PSA about the importance of unplugging to promote family connection and bonding.

Holdeman sees this as valuable information going forward, and that National Day of Unplugging may remain an annual project at Roosevelt for years to come.

“It’s an important topic and an easy enough thing to do,” she said. “It’s always good to get kids involved in something like this.”