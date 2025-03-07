Rocking Horse celebrates medical assistant grads, hopes to address health care shortages

Participants train often during lunch one or two days a week, with 1.5 hour classes taught by Rocking Horse providers or clinical employees, Detrick said. Other classes were after business hours. This makes it much more accessible than other training programs. There is also an on-the-job component.

“They already have some skills and we know them, we know about them,” Detrick said. “And so being a medical assistant in a health center, they can do so much more. It allows us to be able to not have to look out. We keep our staff.”

While the medical center hopes employees who complete the training stay at Rocking Horse — offering a bonus to stay one year — it’s not necessary, said CEO Dr. Yamini Teegala.

“Regardless of if we retain or not, that’s not the issue; you’re still developing them professionally,” Teegala said. “It’s about professional development. Career building.”

Credit: Jessica Orozco Credit: Jessica Orozco

Those who complete the training can then fill gaps wherever they are needed, Teegala said. Rocking Horse has retained the majority of participants, who Detrick said are “excelling.”

Clinical assistants are entry level and don’t require certification, Detrick said. They can take vitals, perform point-of-care testing and get information for the provider who will see the patient.

Medical assistants are certified and can perform several more duties, like giving injections and immunizations, drawing blood and working closely with providers, Detrick said.

The program has also encouraged participants to pursue further training, like nursing school, said Gina Horney, student education coordinator and RN.

The entire class, including materials, is funded by Rocking Horse.

The graduates are Kim Scott, Kendria Hammond, Megan LaChapelle, Jave Jumawan-Spahn, Jessica Whaley, Leah North, Misha Addison, Sherita Bloxum, Erica Berry and Andrea Wyatt.

During the ceremony, Teegala thanked the graduates and their families for taking part.

“I think the words of encouragement for these young men and women that actually put their faith in themselves and said, ‘It’s never late to invest in myself,' because if an individual doesn’t make that decision, no organization, no supervisor can invest in that,” Teegala said.

The graduates expressed their gratitude for the program, as well as excitement to continue their professional development.

“It’s all worth it and I encourage people ... that they can do it,” Jumawan-Spahn said. “You guys can do it as long that the dedication is there. You love what you do, it’s going to be more easier.”