Road construction on South Yellow Springs to impact some voters on Election Day

The Clark County Board of Elections Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The Clark County Board of Elections Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD — People voting at Fulton Elementary School in Tuesday’s election may be impacted by ongoing road construction on South Yellow Springs Street.

Voters in the City 10 and City 11 districts are assigned to Fulton Elementary.

Those who would normally drive north on Yellow Springs Street to the school will be stopped by construction. They will need to use side streets to get north to Pleasant Street, then turn south on Yellow Springs to reach the polling location, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Those traveling to Fulton Elementary from the north can reach the school as they typically would.

“This construction project was originally scheduled to be completed before the election, but it will now not be completed until afterward,” Board of Elections officials said.

Voters who have any trouble getting to their polling location can call the BOE at 937-521-2120 on or before Election Day.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at their polling location by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

As far as early voting at the Board of Elections (3130 E. Main St.), Friday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 is the last early voting, as there is no early voting on Monday.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 4, and received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 9 in order to be counted.

The Yellow Springs Street entrance to Fulton Elementary School is blocked due to construction Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.