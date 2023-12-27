Ring in 2024 in Clark County with a variety of food, activities

Following is a list of things happening in the area on Sunday.

The New Year’s Eve Grand Ball, Town Hall and Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston, is the event that goes forward by turning the clock back for the evening beginning at 7 p.m. with a social hour and then dancing until the clock strikes midnight. Tickets cost $40 a person and children age 10-under who are well-behaved will be admitted free.

The ball recreates a Civil War-era social event and encourages attendees to dress in period-appropriate gear and participate in mid-Victorian era dances to the music of the time performed live by the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band. Costumes are optional as everyone is welcome.

The experience will be complemented by photos for sale, heavy appetizers, desserts and a toast at midnight. For more information, call 937-321-9394 or go the New Year’s Eve Grand Ball Facebook page for tickets.

Stella Bleu Bistro, 20 N. Fountain Ave., is taking reservations for a four-course meal for $50 a person. Seatings will be available from 4-8 p.m. For reservations, call 937-717-0478.

Mela Urban Bistro, 100 S. Fountain Ave. in the Courtyard by Marriott, is open New Year’s Eve for dinner, 5-10 p.m. The bar will be open 4 p.m. to midnight.

Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, 45 N. Fountain Ave., has a special New Year’s Eve menu with several options along with regular alcohol selections and specialty cocktails. It will be open 5-8:30 p.m. and reservations are being accepted at 937-505-1066.

Holiday in the City will open the Speedway Ice Skating Rink 2-5 p.m. in Market Alley between COHatch and the Heritage Center of Clark County, Skating including skate rental is $5 for ages 6-older.

USA Skate Center, 2340 Valley Loop Rd., will have a New Year’s Eve party, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. including watching the ball drop at midnight. Admission is $15 including skate rental.

Northridge Lanes, 1333 Moorefield Rd., will have a New Year’s Eve Rock & Bowl event, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. by reservation only. It will include hats, horns, glow-in-the-dark bowling, pizza and shoes. Call for pricing.

