South Vienna Police department to be suspended starting Jan. 1

“They all have full-time jobs, so you can’t ask them to work (more),” Keller said. “When they have full-time jobs that give you what they’ve got, which is not very much, and we don’t have enough of them anymore.”

The police department serves a population of 406, according to the U.S. Census, which last collected data in 2021.

Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said last year the office contracted a deputy to serve the village 40 hours per week Monday through Friday. The sheriff’s office will respond to emergency calls in South Vienna as well.

Keller said the suspension is so that if in the future more people become interested in serving in law enforcement in South Vienna, the department can resume operations.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have faced hiring and recruiting shortages in recent years.

In January, a new chief, officially called a marshal, will serve the village with very limited hours. Keller said this person will be “more or less a figurehead” who will fill out yearly paperwork at no pay.

“We’ve been struggling for the last several years,” Keller said.