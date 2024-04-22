Renovated Clark County spaces highlight 17th WASSO Kitchens Tour

Guests will find five of the six featured kitchens to have been completely remodeled, some as recently as this past winter.

“They’re all unique and pretty, and visitors will find something different with each,” said Theresa Hartley of WASSO.

The stops will include:

-515 Tuttle Rd. Highlights include a U-shape design with granite countertops, kitchen island, brass accents in the lighting and antique style throughout this newer home.

-2127 N. Fountain Blvd. Removal of a fireplace opened the kitchen up to allow new modern cabinetry, a large island, dry bar and new lighting in the kitchen and dining room.

-1839 N. Fountain Blvd. A recent renovation included a total rehab for greater functionality including doubling the storage capacity and the addition of hickory hardwood flooring.

-2084 Northridge Dr. The owners built and installed new kitchen cabinets, countertops, lighting and flooring, more than doubling the space during a renovation.

-4819 Springfield-Xenia Rd. This kitchen was redone to become simpler and with more functionality to the rest of the home, including adding a large island and open to the main living area and dining room and back porch.

-429 W. Possum Rd. The goal of this renovation was to create an open floor plan with soft-close cabinets, flooring and appliances with the gas stove the focal point.

While the kitchens are the main focus, visitors can also get a sense of how they fit into the families’ plans for their overall home schemes.

Tour tickets cost $15 each in advance and are available from the symphony office, Schneider’s Florist, The Giving Tree Salon and Spa and Firefly Boutique. Tickets will also be available at each stop the day of the tour for $20 each.

While enjoying a Sunday afternoon out, visitors will be supporting various Springfield Symphony functions.

“This is a very good fundraiser for our programs,” Hartley said.

This is one of three seasonal fundraiser events WASSO sponsors, including a garden tour in the summer and a holiday home tour in December.

A map with interactive directions, parking information and more details about the tour is available at www.springfieldsym.org.

HOW TO GO

What: 17th Annual WASSO Kitchens Tour

Where: Various homes throughout Springfield

When: Sunday, April 28, 1-5 p.m.

Admission: $15 presale and $20 day of tour

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to springfieldsym.org/wasso-kitchens-tour/