Remains found in creek near I-70 identified as missing Springfield man

Human remains found in a duffel bag that was pulled out of a creek near Interstate 70 in October were identified as a Springfield man who was been missing since February 2020.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation confirmed the remains were David Eugene Sisler, a Clark County Coroner’s Office investigator said. Additional testing of the remains is ongoing. Details on when and how Sisler died was not available.
On Oct. 8 an anonymous caller to Springfield police reported they found skeletal remains inside a duffel bag near I-70 and state Route 72, according to police records.
The caller said they were searching for items in a creek when they pulled a gray duffel bag from the water. When they opened it, they reportedly saw a skull and other bones inside.
Sisler was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2021. According to police, all of his belongs were left at his residence, including a bicycle he was known to ride.
