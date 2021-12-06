springfield-news-sun logo
Remains found in creek near I-70 identified as missing Springfield man

David Eugene Sisler 60, of Springfield was reported missing in February 2020.
David Eugene Sisler 60, of Springfield was reported missing in February 2020.

Credit: City of Springfield

By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
42 minutes ago

Human remains found in a duffel bag that was pulled out of a creek near Interstate 70 in October were identified as a Springfield man who was been missing since February 2020.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation confirmed the remains were David Eugene Sisler, a Clark County Coroner’s Office investigator said. Additional testing of the remains is ongoing. Details on when and how Sisler died was not available.

On Oct. 8 an anonymous caller to Springfield police reported they found skeletal remains inside a duffel bag near I-70 and state Route 72, according to police records.

The caller said they were searching for items in a creek when they pulled a gray duffel bag from the water. When they opened it, they reportedly saw a skull and other bones inside.

Sisler was reported missing on Feb. 24, 2021. According to police, all of his belongs were left at his residence, including a bicycle he was known to ride.

We are working to learn and will update this story as more information is available.

