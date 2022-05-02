Registration open for Clark State college for kids, teems summer program

springfield-news-sun logo
Registration open for Clark State college for kids, teens summer program

Registration is open for Clark State College’s 2022 College for Kids and Teens summer program. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Registration is open for Clark State College’s 2022 College for Kids and Teens summer program.

All classes and activities are taught in a non-graded environment to encourage students’ personal growth and development and provide opportunities to explore new areas of interest or cultivate skills, the college announced in a release.

Classes will be held from June 6 to July 11. They include: Pre-Med 1.0 with a biomedical focus and Pre-Med 2.0 with a CPR and ADE certificate, Mobile app coding, Additive Manufacturing with a soapbox derby course, Farmhouse Fun in coordination with Sunrise Cooperative, Catapult Painting, Grow it! Try it! Like it!, Sprout House gardening, Photography workshop, and Creative Storytelling.

“We’re excited to welcome back new and past participants on campus this summer. We have many new and exciting activities planned in coordination with Clark State instructors, award-winning educators, and local businesses,” said Megan Cummins, youth program coordinator. “From exploring modern agriculture with tractors and sustainable produce, expressive photo journaling, to dissecting a brain, there’s a camp for any student wanting to put their creative problem-solving skills to the test or meet new friends.”

Students can sign up for all-day camps with lunch and breakfast provided by Fresh Abilities. The weeklong camps range from $100 to $150 per student. Class sizes are limited and camps are on a first come, first serve basis.

The college will award full scholarships to low-income students to help with the cost of attending this summer program. Recipients’ income must be within 150% of the Federal Poverty level. Scholarships are available on a first come, first serve basis and recipients will be notified within a week of submitting their application.

Scholarship applications can be completed online at www.clarkstate.edu/academics/youth-outreach-programs/college-for-kids-and-teens/college-for-kids-and-teens-scholarship-application.

To learn more or to register, search for College for Kids and Teens on the Clark State website.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

