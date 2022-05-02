Registration open for Clark State college for kids, teems summer program

All classes and activities are taught in a non-graded environment to encourage students’ personal growth and development and provide opportunities to explore new areas of interest or cultivate skills, the college announced in a release.

Classes will be held from June 6 to July 11. They include: Pre-Med 1.0 with a biomedical focus and Pre-Med 2.0 with a CPR and ADE certificate, Mobile app coding, Additive Manufacturing with a soapbox derby course, Farmhouse Fun in coordination with Sunrise Cooperative, Catapult Painting, Grow it! Try it! Like it!, Sprout House gardening, Photography workshop, and Creative Storytelling.