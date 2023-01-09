Records offer new details about Clark County father’s stabbing

When the victim returned home after being away, Patton Jr. was standing in the driveway. Patton Jr. began stabbing his father after he got out of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Several neighbors in the area on Thursday called dispatch to report seeing a man being chased by someone with a knife. Other witnesses to the father and son running down the road told deputies that they heard Patton Jr. screaming, “Yes, I stabbed him over and over ... ,” according to the affidavit.

Patton Jr. was detained by deputies in a field near an area gas station, where they also found two bloody knives at the back of the property, according to the affidavit. A small amount of blood was also found outside the victim’s West Jackson Road home.

Patton Jr. reportedly refused to give his personal information to deputies after he was taken to their headquarters, and he threw his clothing at deputies as he was being booked into Clark County Jail, where he remains an inmate as of Monday. Deputies also found a knife holder attached to Patton Jr.’s belt but did not locate a knife in the holder.

“The family confirmed the suspect has mental health issues,” the affidavit stated.