Record Clark County Fair attendance, reports of violence prompt extra patrols

Record attendance at the Clark County Fair and reports of violence by youths prompted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to increase staffing at the fairgrounds.
The sheriff’s office and the Clark County Agricultural Society are working together to ensure safety at the fairgrounds, which has seen “record-high attendance during the Clark County Fair,” Clark County commissioners stated in a news release.
The fair has experienced an uptick in large groups of juveniles that have shown aggressive behavior toward fairgoers. Law enforcement staffing levels have been increased, and the sheriff’s office has received assistance from the Springfield Police Division, South Vienna Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Clark County Sheriff’s Maj. Andy Reynolds previously said that a group of juveniles attacked individuals, mostly children, as they were walking in dark spaces. Reynolds said there had been one or two reports every night since the fair began.
No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the attacks, but X-rays were taken of one person at an area hospital following an attack.
“The Clark County Fair Board has been nothing but supportive, and they’re out there with us all the way,” Reynolds told the News-Sun. “We want this to be a family-oriented event.”
Fair organizers increased lighting at the fairgrounds to improve visibility along the midway and have brought in light towers.
“We’re going to light this place up like a Christmas tree best we can back there in the parking lot area where this happened so hopefully it never, ever happens again,” Clark County Fair Executive Director Dean Blair said previously. “We hated that this happened.”
The sheriff’s office and the Clark County Emergency Management Agency are asking fairgoers to remain vigilant at all times and recommends walking together in groups.
For more information, call Reynolds at 937-521-2052 or email areynolds@clarkcountyohio.gov.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the reported attacks.