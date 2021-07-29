Record Clark County Fair attendance, reports of violence prompt extra patrols

“The Clark County Fair Board has been nothing but supportive, and they’re out there with us all the way,” Reynolds told the News-Sun. “We want this to be a family-oriented event.”

Fair organizers increased lighting at the fairgrounds to improve visibility along the midway and have brought in light towers.

“We’re going to light this place up like a Christmas tree best we can back there in the parking lot area where this happened so hopefully it never, ever happens again,” Clark County Fair Executive Director Dean Blair said previously. “We hated that this happened.”

The sheriff’s office and the Clark County Emergency Management Agency are asking fairgoers to remain vigilant at all times and recommends walking together in groups.

For more information, call Reynolds at 937-521-2052 or email areynolds@clarkcountyohio.gov.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the reported attacks.