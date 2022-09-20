Recent Tecumseh High School graduate dies in motorcycle crash

A recent graduate of Tecumseh High School and the Springfield-Clark County Career Technology Center died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Keith Evans, 19, of New Carlisle died of his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
Two motorcyclists were traveling north on Folk Ream Road around 6:43 p.m. Saturday. A 2019 Harley Sportstar was making a right turn onto Winding Tree Drive. A 2001 Harley Softtail, carrying Evans, struck the rear of the Sportstar, according to OSHP.
Evans was ultimately flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported, according to OSHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
Evans graduated from Tecumseh High School in 2021. He also attended Springfield-Clark CTC. He worked for Triec Electric in Springfield, according to his obituary.
“Keith was a light in this world, and now we need to continue shining his light by carrying it within us in our own lives,” Triec shared on its Facebook page this weekend.
He is survived by his parents, Charles “Chuck” Evans and Courtney (Sanders Schmidt) Evans; brothers Evan Schmidt (Mikayla Padgitt), and Chase Schmidt; aunts and uncles, Charlotte (Evans) and Mike Brandenburg; Patricia (Evans) and David Snavely; Stephanie Sanders; Vanessa (Sanders) and Robin Golgert; grandmother Susan (Rinehart) Sanders; several cousins and other family, his obituary said.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Glenda (Morrow) Evans, maternal grandfather Marcel Sanders and uncle Don Tebbits, according to his obituary.
