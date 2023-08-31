Radio legend Jim Scott announces ALS diagnosis

Local radio legend Jim Scott is asking fans for support after being diagnosed with ALS, often known as “Lou Gerhrig’s Disease.”

The former 700WLW host said he got the news in the spring of 2022 after he began experiencing weakness in the same arm and leg that the polio he had as a child weakened.

“ALS is similar to polio in that they are motor-neuron diseases,” he wrote on Facebook. “The big difference is that not everyone who contracted polio died from it. ALS is a fatal disease.”

Scott said the disease has started to impact his voice. He also said his walking abilities have “changed considerably.” He now walks with a cane that he nicknamed “Able” because “Abel makes it possible for me to walk without falling,” he wrote.

The 80-year-old is asking for support at this year’s Walk To Defeat ALS. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Winton Woods Park.

“I am not asking you to pledge money for my team,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’m just going to join the group, make my own contribution and ask other people to consider walking with us.”

You don’t have to have ALS or even know anyone with the disease to participate in the walk. Visit https://alsohio.org for more information.

Scott started his career in Cincinnati back in 1968 at the rock station 1360 WSAI. He then spent 30 years at 700WLW.

“I have had a wonderful life, am still having a wonderful life,” he wrote. “I don’t have any intention of checking out soon.”