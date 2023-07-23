Rabbits jump out in competition Sunday at Clark County Fair

They don’t usually hop to mind when thinking of animals associated with county fairs. While the cows, goats, pigs and sheep are normally the star attractions, rabbits had their highest profile since Easter on Sunday morning at the Clark County Fair.

One of the better-kept secrets of fairs, the American Rabbit Breeders Association Open Class Rabbit Show saw around 200 rabbits of various breeds being sized up by judges in the Big Tent. The event drew owners from multiple counties competing with several pedigreed rabbits as it was an open competition.

Alyssa Colwell, age 8, sported a shirt picturing rabbits that read “Best Friends” as did younger sister Amelia, 3, and clutched a fistful of ribbons earned from their six rabbits, including five Silver Foxes, considered an exotic breed. Their Rocky earned best of show and partner Macie, who are the parents of the three younger rabbits, earned a prize.

Brandon and Chelsea Colwell of New Carlisle have done this show for several years and enjoy raising exotic animals as a family activity.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“It’s good for the younger kids,” she said. “It’s also a way for people in the inner city to be able to raise animals.”

Kevin Hooper, a competition judge from Leesburg, Ohio, said each breed has characteristics that make it stand out, including body shape, head, ears, fur and color.

How the rabbit poses can add to its profile, which Hooper said is often bred in. Some go on to compete at other shows. He’s not surprised the event profile is somewhat low.

“Most people aren’t aware and have never given it any thought,” said Hooper.

The competition is normally early on a Sunday to accommodate those showing who can’t bring their rabbits during the week and finishes about mid-day before the biggest crowds attend, which may cut down on possible fairgoers watching the competition.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Evan Clingman, 12, who was showing pigs and ducks at the fair, passed by with a friend to get refreshments and mentioned how cool it was to see rabbits.

“I didn’t know they had this. I like shows like this,” he said.

Although Alyssa, who along with Amelia are junior members of the Hundreds of Hooves 4-H Club, also has a goat at the fair, this is the event the family seems to like best. She likes showing them to friends and plays with the rabbits and washes them to get them ready, as well as taking care of the less fun parts of owning pets.

“They poop a lot,” Alyssa said.

Chelsea Colwell said there’s actually an entire community of rabbit enthusiasts and this is one of the best get-togethers of its kind.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Other attractions Sunday included a day full of gospel music provided by various artists and area churches.

The Clark County Fair will continue through Friday. Attendees are reminded to follow signage and directions when parking and leaving. A new exit was created this year, and Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds executive director, said many people have been confused and emphasized the routes are only one way.

For more information on the fair, go to clarkcoag.com/.