Queen Nation to kick off Week Three of Summer Arts Festival

In the world of classic rock royalty, Queen is among the rulers. Led by charismatic singer Freddie Mercury, the group churned out anthems and offbeat tunes such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions” and “Another One Bites the Dust” that had fans singing along.

Even after the band’s run at the top from the 1970s through the 1980s and Mercury’s death in 1991, Queen’s influence has held steady and found new audiences with “Bohemian Rhapsody” featured in the comedy hit “Wayne’s World” and the band biopic, the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2018.

Queen Nation: A Tribute to the Music of Queen will recreate that arena rock excitement the band brought to its concerts when it kicks off Week Three of the 57th Summer Arts Festival at 8 p.m. today in Veterans Park.

Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be taken during pass the hat offerings at intermission. The festival is presented by the Springfield Arts Council.

Queen Nation was one of the best-attended shows here in 2019 and was scheduled for a return in 2020, which was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted public gatherings. Springfield Arts Council executive director Tim Rowe said he expects a similar crowd for this outing.

“We’re excited to welcome Queen Nation back to the Summer Arts Festival,” Rowe said. “This is one of our most popular and most requested acts from the last few years, and we were very fortunate to be able to schedule them this summer.”

The show will be extra special for Queen Nation singer Greg Finsley, who has a connection to the city. His late dad, Charles Finsley, was a Springfield native who graduated from Springfield High School in 1956 Wittenberg University in 1960.

Charles Finsley worked for the Clark County Historical Society for several years and did exhibits at the Clark County Fair. He eventually moved to Texas to work in geology and raise a family.

Thursday will see an Ohio band that’s been around for more than 50 years. Country rockers McGuffey Lane did several records and toured with the Charlie Daniels Band, the Judds and the Allman Brothers Band, and will have three of its surviving original members here for this show.

A new act this year will debut Friday with The Ten Band: Tribute to Pearl Jam, the alternative rockers still going strong. Also, Hollywood Swinging: The Tribute to Kool and the Gang will perform Saturday.

Rounding out the week on Sunday is a festival fixture and local favorite, Springfield native singer/songwriter Griffin House.

All performances begin at 8 p.m. and lawn chairs and blankets can be set up at 6 a.m. the day of a show. Concession stands will be open during the programs.

Festival attendees are encouraged to follow weather reports prior to the show to be aware of the potential of bad weather, which could delay or cancel an event.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.