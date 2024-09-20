Public input sought on $7 million worth of road, bike, bridge, roundabout plans

Projects were submitted by the county engineer, city engineer and village officials to seek funding from state and local governments. The projects include:

* Clark County is asking for bridge replacement funding to widen a New Carlisle Pike bridge just west of North Hampton Road to meet current standards and improve line of sight from the North Hampton Road intersection.

* Another county project would improve safety on Medway-New Carlisle Road from Main Street to U.S. 40 by widening shoulders, making curve signs more visible, adding rumble strips and installing overhead lighting. The roadway would also be resurfaced and remarked. Both of the county projects are estimated to cost $1 million to $1.2 million.

* The city of Springfield is proposing repaving and base repair on John Street from Selma Road to Limestone Street; on Mitchell Blvd. from Belmont Avenue to Cedarview Drive; and on High Street from Dayton Avenue to Yellow Springs Street. The total cost if all are approved is estimated at $2.3 million.

According to Chris Moore, service director for the city of Springfield, “If approved, these paving projects would be in addition to the $2 million commitment we made to citizens when the 0.4% income tax was passed.”

Additional city street improvements have been underway since 2017 when city residents approved tax levies to support street repairs, along with permanent improvements and emergency services. The Neighborhood Street Paving Program approved by voters has covered the cost of repair for close to 100 streets, with work underway on 10 more this year.

* Roundabout funding is being sought by the Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 for two intersections — one at U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike, about a mile south of I-70, and the other at U.S. 40 and Ohio 571, a half-mile west of Tecumseh Middle School. Those two projects are estimated to cost $1 million each.

* Bike trail funding is being requested by the Clark County Park District from U.S. 68 to Old Mill Road for a 1.2 mile section that will cover a former railroad bed. The project price tag is estimated at $272,813.

If the projects are approved for submission, state and federal funding would be applied to cover the costs.

Between now and Sept. 30 public comments on the proposed projects can be shared with Transportation Coordinating Committee officials by downloading comment forms from the TCC website at http://www.clarktcc.com/transportation-improvement-program/. The forms can be emailed to Runkel at mrunkel@clarkcountyohio.gov or mailed to her attention at 3130 E, Main Street, Suite 2A, Springfield, OH 45505.

Runkel says once comments are received, information detailing the proposals and the public feedback will go into a document.

“In 2025 the TCC Board will review and approve the document outlining the projects selected to move forward,” Runkel explained. “They are scored on several measures, including fiscal restraint and the ability to be completed in four years. Then the document will be submitted to state and federal agencies for approval.”

“Public involvement is an important component for federally approved projects,” according to Runkel. “So we are always happy to receive feedback from the community.”