Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic was held on Monday, with leaders of the Masonic community and Premier Health attending and community residents getting to tour the facility.

“This is your home,” said Tony Berardi, president of the Springfield Masonic Community, to a room full of Masonic community residents and employees. “It’s as exciting for me as it is for you.”

The campus’ wellness center underwent renovations in 2016, and since that time, the Masonic community had been looking for a “strong partner” to provide on-site healthcare to the community, Beradi said.

Caption A ribbon is cut to officially open the new Premier Health Clinic at the Springfield Masonic Community Monday, April 4, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey

Premier Health had been working with the Masonic community’s leaders for months to plan the on-site clinic, said Fidelity Health Care president and CEO Paula Thompson.

“A big part of the mission is meeting citizens where they are,” she said.

Masonic homes in Ohio can expect more additions to onsite health care in the future, with another Premier clinic planned for an Ohio Masonic community, Ohio Masonic Homes CEO Scott Buchanan said.

“We’re very happy to do this,” he said. “This allows all of you to have care on-site.”