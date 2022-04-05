BreakingNews
Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community

Tony Berardi, President of Springfield Masonic Community, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new Premier Health Clinic on the Masonic Community campus Monday, April 4, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A new clinic is opening this week at the Springfield Masonic Community.

The Springfield Masonic Community Clinic is located in the community’s Wellness Center next to the campus’ castle, and will officially open to patients on April 6.

Premier Health is partnering with the Springfield Masonic Community to run the clinic, which will be open to the Springfield Masonic Community’s more than 240 residents and to the campus’ employees.

The clinic will offer urgent care services – treatment for illness, injuries, skin conditions and even diagnostic testing – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masonic Community residents tour the new health clinic on the Masonic Communty campus Monday, April 4, 2022. The clinic is a partnership between the Masonic Community and Premier Health. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday with officials from both organizations speaking before the clinic was open for tours. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic was held on Monday, with leaders of the Masonic community and Premier Health attending and community residents getting to tour the facility.

“This is your home,” said Tony Berardi, president of the Springfield Masonic Community, to a room full of Masonic community residents and employees. “It’s as exciting for me as it is for you.”

The campus’ wellness center underwent renovations in 2016, and since that time, the Masonic community had been looking for a “strong partner” to provide on-site healthcare to the community, Beradi said.

A ribbon is cut to officially open the new Premier Health Clinic at the Springfield Masonic Community Monday, April 4, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Premier Health had been working with the Masonic community’s leaders for months to plan the on-site clinic, said Fidelity Health Care president and CEO Paula Thompson.

“A big part of the mission is meeting citizens where they are,” she said.

Masonic homes in Ohio can expect more additions to onsite health care in the future, with another Premier clinic planned for an Ohio Masonic community, Ohio Masonic Homes CEO Scott Buchanan said.

“We’re very happy to do this,” he said. “This allows all of you to have care on-site.”

