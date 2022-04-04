BreakingNews
I-70 ramp in Clark County to close Wednesday
The $48 million highway expansion project for I-70 is expected to be completed this spring.

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

The Interstate 70 west ramp to U.S. 68 north will be closed on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Crews are scheduled to installtraffic maintenance items as a part of the $48 million I-70 widening project.

The official detour will be the I-70 west to Enon Road to I-70 east to U.S. 68 (Exit 52B), according to ODOT.

The long-planned project to widen I-70 and improve safety between U.S. 68 began in July 2018 — but the project had been in discussion since 2002 — as Springfield was the sole area where traffic drops to two lanes in the stretch between Dayton and Columbus.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2015. This $18 million first phase of the project, from Enon to U.S. 68, added a third lane in each direction of the 3.8-mile stretch of I-70 and took nearly a year-and-a-half to complete.

Phase two of the project includes adding a lane in the east and westbound lanes for 3.46 miles between S.R. 72 and U.S. 68, redoing the existing four lanes and replacing six aging bridges. That phase is expected to be completed later this spring, according to ODOT.

After the project’s completion, the roadway section will have three 12-foot lanes and a 12-foot inside and outside shoulder in each direction.

