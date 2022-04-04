Career fair among events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

Urbana Career Fair

A career fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 2200 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana. The positions include bus drivers, intervention specialists, nurses, paraprofessionals, school psychologists, speech-language pathologists, substitutes, and teachers of all grades and subjects. Attendees could also win prizes. Bring a few resumes.

Catholic Central Schools Parent Social

Catholic Central Schools will host its final Parent Social of the school year from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the main lobby. Prospective and current families are invited to attend, mingle, hear from guest speakers, and participate in a question and answer session. Please RSVP to enrollment@ccirish.org. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Explore South Charleston church celebrates bicentennial

West End Meeting

The West End Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St. This month’s meeting will feature representatives from Code Enforcement and the Clark County Health Department. The Community Resource Officers Potter and Massie will also be available to answer questions.

Champaign Library Computer Classes

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host Northstar Digital Literacy computer classes.

A Microsoft Excel class will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This four-week class will teach the basics of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program. Skills covered will include entering data, formatting text and headings, analyzing data, formulas and inserting charts. The class will be hands on using a library laptop.

A Windows 10 class will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday. This four-week class will teach how to find and open programs, manage file storage and file drives, manage windows and use the start menu. The class will be hands-on using a library laptop. Basic computer skills using a mouse and keyboard are required.

Registration is required for both classes. Only register if you can attend all four classes. If you have any questions, contact the library. To register, visit the library’s website.

Explore Mercy Health to host free smoking cessation classes

Food Truck Thursdays

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local nonprofit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 7 in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the nonprofits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the nonprofit. The first Food Truck Thursday will be vendor Eat and nonprofit Keep Clark County Beautiful.

Springfield Comedy

Springfield Civic Theatre will present the comedy “Dearly Beloved” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

Billed as a “Southern-fried comedy,” “Dearly Beloved” revolves around the antics of three feuding sisters trying to stage a high-society wedding for one sister’s daughter in a small Texas town full of eccentrics.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors or students. They can be purchased at the box office (937-505-2945) or online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900. For more information, visit the Civic Theatre Facebook page or website at springfieldcivictheatre.org.