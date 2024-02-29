Power should be restored by tonight for 600 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County

BreakingNews
More than 600 customers in Clark County still without power should be restored by tonight.

The county has 655 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m., with a large portion in Harmony Twp., according to the Ohio Edison outage map.

“We continue to do work around the clock in 16-hour shifts to restore power to the customers who remain without (it),” said Lauren Siburkis, spokesperson for Ohio Edison. “We do have utility personnel from less impacted areas helping as well.”

Siburkis said they plan to have customers back up and running through today and by 11:30 p.m. tonight.

The damage crews are working mainly on downed trees and debris falling into power lines and equipment, but have replaced several broken poles and down lines as well.

“Safety is our top priority. We still have a lot of tree debris and storm damage that’s out there. Use caution with any tree debris, down or low hanging wire in debris, and if you see any, assume that it’s energized and dangerous and report it to 911,” Siburkis said.

The areas in Clark County that have outages reported as of 10:30 a.m. by Ohio Edison are:

Bethel Twp., Moorefield Twp.: 6

Green Twp., Midson Twp., South Vienna: Fewer than five

Harmony Twp.: 434

Mad River Twp.: 5

Springfield: 75

Springfield Twp.: 121

