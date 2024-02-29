BreakingNews
February tornado outbreak hits Ohio: What we know about the area tornadoes

WATCH: See the damage across Riverside, Clark County caused by Wednesday’s tornadoes

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Storms early Wednesday morning brought strong winds, hail and tornadoes, causing damage to homes and businesses, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of power customers in the dark.

Video and images from the areas hardest hit by the storms show roofs torn off, windows shattered and trees uprooted.

ExploreWind speeds top 100 mph in EF-2 tornado in Clark County, EF-1 tornado in Riverside

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Springfield Township in Clark County and Riverside in Montgomery County.

The Clark County tornado was rated as an EF-2, with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph, while the Montgomery County tornado was rated as an EF-1 with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph.

In Other News
1
February tornado outbreak hits Ohio: What we know about the area...
2
‘Senior Sensations’ members dance to feel great, stay fit - and spread...
3
Wind speeds top 100 mph in EF-2 tornado in Clark County, EF-1 tornado...
4
Nearly 1,300 without power after strong storms, tornadoes hit Miami...
5
PHOTOS: Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy rally in Butler County for...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top