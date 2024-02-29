WATCH: See the damage across Riverside, Clark County caused by Wednesday’s tornadoes

Storms early Wednesday morning brought strong winds, hail and tornadoes, causing damage to homes and businesses, knocking down trees and leaving thousands of power customers in the dark.
Video and images from the areas hardest hit by the storms show roofs torn off, windows shattered and trees uprooted.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Springfield Township in Clark County and Riverside in Montgomery County.
The Clark County tornado was rated as an EF-2, with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph, while the Montgomery County tornado was rated as an EF-1 with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph.
In Other News
1
February tornado outbreak hits Ohio: What we know about the area...
2
‘Senior Sensations’ members dance to feel great, stay fit - and spread...
3
Wind speeds top 100 mph in EF-2 tornado in Clark County, EF-1 tornado...
4
Nearly 1,300 without power after strong storms, tornadoes hit Miami...
5
PHOTOS: Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy rally in Butler County for...
About the Author