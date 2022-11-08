Polls are open in Clark County for Election Day: See what’s on your ballot

** Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens, plus four approved write-in tickets

** Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington

** Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer

** Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

** Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark, plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

** Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

** Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections.

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACES

** 10th District (south/central Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati

** 15th District (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Mike Carey vs. Democrat Gary Josephson

OHIO STATEHOUSE RACES

** State Rep. District 71 (far south and east Clark Co.) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee

** State Rep. District 74 (rest of Clark Co.) — Republican Bernard Willis vs. Democrat Daniel Saks

CLARK COUNTYWIDE RACES

** County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Sasha Rittenhouse vs. independents Dale Henry and Tracey Tackett

** County Common Pleas Judge — Republican Brian Driscoll vs. Democrat Regina Richards and vs. Independent Robert Lancaster

CLARK COUNTY TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 1 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Green Township Fire District 2 levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) separate levies with same terms

Pike Township roads levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Pike Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Pike Township fire/EMS levy (2.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Moorefield Township roads levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

Moorefield Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years)

German Township fire/EMS levy (1 mill, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Tremont City

Harmony Township roads levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of South Vienna

Pleasant Township roads levy (1.4 mills, renewal, 5 years) excludes village of Catawba

New Carlisle Library levy (0.9 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Springfield Township EMS levy (0.4 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Springfield Township Precinct T-6, local option on Sunday liquor sales for Casey’s General Store, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

Registration

You can check your voter registration here: https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

What identification do I need to vote early in-person or on Election Day? An unexpired drivers license or state ID card or mail such as a utility bill, paycheck, government check or bank statement showing your current address. Here is a full list of acceptable forms of ID: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/id-requirements/

What if I forget my ID? You can still vote a provisional ballot by providing your drivers license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once the information is verified, your ballot will be counted.

Polling places

How can I find my polling location? It’s a good idea to check before you go since some locations have moved due to the pandemic. You can search for it here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

Boards of Elections

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578 E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505 Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603 E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/