Police investigating 2 weekend crashes in Clark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser. STAFF

Two people were injured after two crashes over the weekend in Clark County in the same area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes that happened Saturday around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio 334 and Middle Urbana Road, according to a release from Lt. Shawn Cook.

Troopers first responded to a single-vehicle crash, where a vehicle struck a utility pole after traveling off the road.

When a second vehicle pulled onto the shoulder to check on the occupants of the first vehicle, a pickup truck struck the stopped vehicle from the rear, according to the preliminary investigation.

All individuals were outside of their vehicles. However, the second impact caused minor injuries to two of the people standing outside the vehicles.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office helped troopers at the scene, in which the intersection was closed for cleanup.

The incident remains under investigation by the OSHP, but impaired driving is suspected in both crashes, Cook said in the release.

