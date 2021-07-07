Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now in Phase 2 testing at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

“A little more than a year ago, only about 2% of the cases in the US were in children,” he told WCPO. “As of last week, 24% of the cases are in children. Children only make up about 17% of our population, so what that means now is that we’re having a disproportionately higher percentage of children are getting infected.”

Even as testing moves forward, Frenk said he would guess the vaccine would be available to children before the end of 2021.

“My original thought was it was going to be more around November or December of this year,” Frenk said. “Pfizer has stated that they think that they will have sufficient data available by the end of August or September, so it’s possible.”

If you want to register your child for the next vaccine trial phase, click here.