Person’s arm severed in West Chester dog attack, 911 caller says

Two people were injured — one whose arm was possibly severed — when a dog attacked them inside a West Chester Twp. home.

Emergency responders were called at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday to the home in the 8700 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road, township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.

Explore Man accused of setting woman on fire could face death penalty

An investigation indicates a female at the scene who called 911 was attacked by one of two dogs inside the residence. The owner of the dog attempted to intervene with another dog also present. The two dogs began to fight and then attacked the owner, according to Wilson.

The frantic female told dispatchers, “I need an ambulance with emergency care for an arm being completely broke off. Ripped by a dog. His dog attacked him and ripped his arm completely off.”

She said the dog was a pit bull and that it had been contained in the kitchen with another dog, and they were still fighting.

The caller, who said she suffered a bite to her hand and arm, was able to find a pair of overalls to use as tourniquet and wrap it around the shoulder of the injured dog owner.

They were both taken to West Chester Hospital. The female suffered minor injuries to her arm, but the male was transferred to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

The dogs are in the custody of the Butler County Dog Warden, who will handle any follow-up investigation of the incident.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says more than 4.5 million Americans are bitten by dogs annually. More than 800,000 receive medical attention for them, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The West Chester incident Wednesday occurred shortly after National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which was June 4-10 and highlighted by the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS says more than 5,300 postal workers were attacked by dogs in 2022.