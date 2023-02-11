People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility

The $165 million Spooky Nook at Champion Mill project a key part of the city’s economic development efforts, as it has drawn in new businesses and has seen existing businesses expand. With buildings on the western shore of the Great Miami River and on either side of North B Street, it features 1.2 million square feet of indoor and outdoor sports space, hotel rooms, conference rooms, entertainment venues, food options, and more. The complex is named for the original sports Center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pa., and for the former Champion Paper Mill, which previously occupied the site.

Spooky Nook is Ohio’s second-largest convention center and the nation’s largest sports complex, as the development features 19 meeting rooms, 28 basketball courts, 46 volleyball courts, a 65,000-square-foot fitness center and a 233-room hotel. Also, it the Champion Mill Arcade, a 5,000-square-foot arcade leased to Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker, opened earlier this week.

In January, City Manager Joshua Smith hinted at more development and business news to the Journal-News, saying, “there are several things that have not been announced yet, that we’ll be announcing, I’m guessing, late first quarter, early second quarter (2023) that people will truly recognize what the true impact of Spooky Nook is for Hamilton.”

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Dan Bates said in January although the ramp-up is gradual, “seeing is believing.”

“It’s exciting to see enough movement forward to prove the project is coming to fruition as promised,” said Bates. “I actually like that there is a gradual build because it gives local businesses and residents an opportunity to adjust. The business community is excited but also has a learning curve to adjust to a whole new influx of customers.”

Though the facility is open and Spooky Nook officials are bringing more features online as time progresses, facility spokeswoman Bonnie Bastian said in January, “There is work still to do.”

“As we invite more people into our complex for competitions, rec leagues, our fitness center, practices, and events, we know they will be amazed at the magnitude of our facility and all that we bring to the area,” she said. “We look forward to being the place where people gather together for fun and entertainment and to be able to introduce visitors to all that the Hamilton community has to offer.”

There is a $5 parking fee to spectate or participate in an event at Spooky Nook Sports at Champion Mill, and Bastian said tournament organizers might charge an additional entry fee.

Here are the upcoming scheduled events set for Spooky Nook in the coming weeks:

Feb. 18-19: The Sweetheart SMASH Youth Basketball Tournament

March 18-19: The Shamrock Showdown Youth Volleyball Tournament

March 25-26: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Shootout Youth Basketball Tournament

General facility hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.