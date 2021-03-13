‘People are starting to let their guard down’: COVID-19 cases in Clark County up over last two weeks

“The hospital called twice this week to report deaths of people who had been long-term COVID patients who eventually did pass away,” Patterson said. “So we are still losing our citizens to this disease and we need to shut it down. We need to continue to mask and social distance just a little longer.”

Patterson said the urge to want to gather again with family and friends should encourage everyone to become vaccinated. As of Friday, Clark County had given 29,508 total COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That means about 22.01% the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Nearly 14% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.

National Guard members give senior residents at Shawnee Place Apartments a COVID vaccine shot Thursday, March 4, 2021, during a clinic set up at the apartments. The clinic is a cooperative effort between the National Guard, the Area Agency on Aging and the Clark County Combined Health District to bring the vaccine to seniors who may not be able to make it to the Clark County clinic at the Upper Valley Mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday morning the state is “on track” to open eligibility for the coronavirus vaccines to all adults by May 1. It comes after President Joe Biden announced Thursday night that he will instruct states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by that date.

“We’re going to move forward, make it available as quickly as we can,” DeWine said. “We opened up to people 50 years of age and older (Thursday) and what we’re seeing is very quick filling up of the slots. So you know, those are gonna be really full for the next week or so. Then I would suspect they’ll start loosening up some.”

He said the state will likely continue expanding eligibility for the vaccine by age group or health condition before every adult becomes eligible.

Clark County had 12,506 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday and 266 total deaths, according to data from ODH.

Daily cases of coronavirus remained under 2,000 Friday as the state reported 209 deaths, according to ODH.

Since changing systems to report COVID deaths, the state is only updating that data once a week on Fridays. As of Friday, 18,036 total deaths have been reported in the state.

Friday marked the ninth-straight day Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of the virus. Ohio recorded 1,806 daily cases, bringing its total to 986,740.

Facts & Figures:

100: COVID-19 cases confirmed in Clark County between March 5 and Friday

95: COVID-19 cases confirmed in Clark County last week

65: COVID-19 cases confirmed in Clark County the week prior

Source: Clark County Combined Health District