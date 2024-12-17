Oxygen tanks exploded, smoke detectors lacking in double-fatal Springfield fire

Crews “launched an aggressive attack” on the fire after they arrived to find the single-family home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front, fire officials said.

King said late Monday that multiple oxygen tanks exploded in the fire. He said the man who died in the fire used medical oxygen.

That man was located in the back area of the home, but he was unable to be resuscitated, King said. The woman who died was found once the fire was contained.

The couple’s identity has not yet officially been released, King said.

King said additional people staying in the basement were able to escape before first responders arrived.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, with firefighters on site for several hours to make sure the fire was fully extinguished and to conduct an investigation.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation by the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and Police Department.

This was the 12th building fire in the past 20 days for the Springfield fire department, according to the chief.

King urged those using space heaters to purchase new models that shut off when tipped over, and to maintain about three feet of space around them. He also said smoke detectors should be tested regularly, and that the fire department can provide free smoke detectors and installation for people who call (937) 324-7605.