Over 3,400 participate in Highway Hikers Toy Run

More than 3,400 motorcyclists participated in the 43rd Annual Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club Toy Run Sunday. The record number of motorcycles stretched out across Clark County as they rode from Lake Road near Medway to the Clark County Fairgrounds. The proceeds from the Toy Run, either in the form of toys or money, helps the Springfield Salvation Army supply Christmas presents to needy children in Clark County. Last year the Salvation Army supplied presents to over 3,000 children at Christmas. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
52 minutes ago
They donate money, toys to help deliver Christmas to Clark County kids.

Over 3,400 bikers participated in the 43rd Toy Run held Sunday in collaboration with the Highway Hikers and Springfield Salvation Army.

The toy run had 3,427 bikers, according to Ryan Ray, developmental director at the Springfield Salvation Army.

Bikers from as far away as Texas and Chicago joined this year to deliver Christmas to Clark County. The route began at the VFW Post 1587 Lake Road in Medway, and ended at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield.

On the third Sunday in October, for 43 years, the Highway Hikers motorcycle club and thousands of others have gathered in hopes of bringing Christmas to the less fortunate.

The toy run is to help kids in the county have Christmas. Ray said every biker gives $10 or a toy, and some give both money and a toy or multiple toys. The amount of toys donated is not known, but there was a large flatbed trailer filled and piled high.

“The toy run is bigger than toys. It’s love and nothing is bigger than that. It’s a statement to the community’s kids that you matter. It’s a weight off of the shoulders of families who are struggling,” Ray said. “This toy run is so instrumental to the success of our overall Christmas Campaign. It officially kicks off our Christmas season and sets the tone for all we do in the next few months. We anticipate serving over 3,000 children again this Christmas.”

During the toy run, a section of Route 4 near Springfield was closed around 2 p.m. after multiple motorcycles were involved in a crash that happened on the northbound lanes near the Old Mill overpass.

Toy Run participants, who had been headed to their final destination at the Clark County Fairgrounds, stopped at the crash scene while the injured people were helped.

The motorcyclists travel with escorts from law enforcement for the event.

Squads from Mad River and Springfield townships assisted at the scene, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Accident during Highway Hikers toy run on route 4 going into Springfield under Old Mill Road overpass Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Accident during Highway Hikers toy run on route 4 going into Springfield under Old Mill Road overpass Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

