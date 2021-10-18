Over 3,400 participate in Highway Hikers Toy Run

“The toy run is bigger than toys. It’s love and nothing is bigger than that. It’s a statement to the community’s kids that you matter. It’s a weight off of the shoulders of families who are struggling,” Ray said. “This toy run is so instrumental to the success of our overall Christmas Campaign. It officially kicks off our Christmas season and sets the tone for all we do in the next few months. We anticipate serving over 3,000 children again this Christmas.”

During the toy run, a section of Route 4 near Springfield was closed around 2 p.m. after multiple motorcycles were involved in a crash that happened on the northbound lanes near the Old Mill overpass.

Toy Run participants, who had been headed to their final destination at the Clark County Fairgrounds, stopped at the crash scene while the injured people were helped.

The motorcyclists travel with escorts from law enforcement for the event.

Squads from Mad River and Springfield townships assisted at the scene, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.