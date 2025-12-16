OSHP asking for public’s help in Clark County hit-skip crash

Breaking: 1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

1 hour ago
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a hit-skip crash and asking for the public’s help.

The incident happened Sunday on East National Road near Center Street in Harmony Twp., Clark County, according to Lt. Shawn Cook with the Springfield Post of the OSHP.

The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling west on East National Road struck a pedestrian walking the same way and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Travis S. Walsh III, 19, of New Lexington, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center by Harmony Twp. EMS, according to Cook.

Cook said evidence gathered at the scene indicates the crash happened before 10:50 p.m. and possibly involved a silver 2006-10 Hyundai Sonata.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Harmony Twp. Fire and EMS also helped on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver involved is encouraged to contact the OSHP Springfield Post at 937-323-9781.

