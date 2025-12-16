OSHP asking for public’s help in Clark County hit-skip crash

The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling west on East National Road struck a pedestrian walking the same way and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Travis S. Walsh III, 19, of New Lexington, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center by Harmony Twp. EMS, according to Cook.

Cook said evidence gathered at the scene indicates the crash happened before 10:50 p.m. and possibly involved a silver 2006-10 Hyundai Sonata.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Harmony Twp. Fire and EMS also helped on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver involved is encouraged to contact the OSHP Springfield Post at 937-323-9781.