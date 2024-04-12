One fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon just north of Springfield resulted in one death and at least one serious injury, according to first responders.
The accident happened in the 3600 block of Urbana Road about 3:30 p.m. The road is shut down in both directions.
A pickup truck and a car collided, nearly head-on, in the northbound lanes.
The person who was killed was in the car.
Emergency personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Moorefield Twp. Fire and EMS were on scene.
CareFlight was unable to fly initially when a medical helicopter was requested.
The person seriously injured was rushed to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
