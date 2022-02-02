Hamburger icon
SeaWorld makes bid for Kings Island operator Cedar Fair

Kings Island announced it will cancel two major holiday-themed events, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, in light of ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic. The Warren County amusement park also announced it will add a new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

52 minutes ago
One of the nation’s biggest amusement park chains says it’s mulling a takeover bid from SeaWorld Entertainment

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment has made an offer to take over Cedar Fair Entertainment, one of the nation’s biggest amusement park operators, the Ohio-based company said Tuesday.

Cedar Fair, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it was reviewing the unsolicited bid. Details of the offer were not released.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks, primarily in the southern U.S.

Cedar Fair’s 15 amusement and water parks from coast to coast include Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto, and Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina. It also has several hotels and campgrounds at its parks.

