Ohio Valley opens new wound, hyperbaric center in Springfield

Ohio Valley Wound and Hyperbaric Center opened at 100 W. Main St. on the second floor. In this photo from left to right is: Liz Hannon, Executive Sponsor; Shelly Jenkins, Clinical Nurse Manager; Christine Davis, Patient Navigator; Desiree Sullivan, Program Director; and Dr. Steven Conkel, Medical Director of the Wound Center. Contributed

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital has opened up a new Wound and Hyperbaric Center in Springfield.

The new center, which opened last week at 100 W. Main St. on the second floor, is part of an effort to continue to expand services in the area, officials said.

Through a partnership with Healogics, a provider of advanced wound care services, the center will offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds,

“We are excited to offer this new service, which will help expand the kind of access to the care our patients need and deserve,” said Mendy Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer at OVSH.

The new center will offer an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care, officials said.

A treatment plan is developed based on the patient’s needs and carried out by physicians, nurses and the referring provider. The plans may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment.

The Hyperbaric Chamber treatment will also be available for patients later this year.

“We are proud to offer another option for this much needed service, and we look forward to helping patients and their families,” said OVWHC Program Director, Desiree Sullivan.

For more information, visit ovsurgical.com.

