Ohio Hope Builders to host free clothing giveaway at new Springfield location

“Ohio Hope Builders is restructuring the ways we serve families,” said Casey Tingley, founder of OHB. “When a disaster strikes, instead of taking hours going through used clothing, with the help of fundraisers and donations, we plan to be able to take families shopping for a few outfits and necessities.”

Ohio Hope Builders, a nonprofit organization, focuses on community support and disaster relief. The organization also recently partnered with CarePortal and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide new beds and bedding to children in need.

Volunteers will be on hand at the clothing giveaway to help with crowd control and ensure everyone gets in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Any remaining items will be offered to any churches and nonprofit organizations that serve families,” Tingley said.

All items will be pick-up only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delivery is not available. All items are free of charge.

“We ask people to help spread the word to those in need,” Tingley said. “When you come, please be respectful of our building, volunteers and other attendees.”

Ohio Hope Builders is a Springfield-based nonprofit, founded in 2024. The organization mobilizes volunteers to help with cleanup and rebuilding after natural disasters and to address everyday local needs through donation drives and outreach initiatives.

Their work includes distributing food, clothing, coats and essential supplies, as well as developing longer-term solutions such as shower trailers for disaster and homeless outreach. Recognized locally for its impact, the group brings together volunteers, businesses and community partners to “join hands to change lives.”

OHB has successfully mobilized hundreds of volunteers for tornado and disaster cleanup, made multiple out-of-state relief trips, including hurricane recovery efforts in North Carolina, and collected and delivered large quantities of essential supplies, such as food, clothing and emergency items.

Locally, OHB has organized winter clothing drives and other outreach initiatives to support vulnerable residents. The organization has also received official recognition from the City of Springfield for its service and community leadership.

To receive items left after the event, to volunteer with OHB or for more information, visit ohiohopebuilders.org or shpbeds.org, or call 937-631-2983. More information about upcoming events is also available on Facebook.