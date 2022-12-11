springfield-news-sun logo
X

Oesterlen to host 3rd annual Christmas light drive-thru

News
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

Oesterlen Services for Youth has invited the public to see as it will host its third annual holiday light display starting next week.

The Festival of Lights drive-thru display will be held each night from 6 to 9 p.m. from Dec. 16-25 at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield.

Community members will be able to see the 100-acre campus glow with more than 30,000 lights, and Santa and his team will be there each night from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16-23.

ExploreSpringfield youth summit focuses on gun violence, steps toward healing

“We encourage participants to join us for Springfield’s newest holiday tradition,” Oesterlen officials said in a release. “The Festival of Lights is Oesterlen’s way to give back to the community of Springfield and the surrounding areas that do so much to support the critical work Oesterlen does each day.”

Families can enjoy the free family-friendly event from their own vehicles.

Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the lights displays.

ExploreSports betting coming to Ohio on Jan. 1: Your questions answered

Oesterlen Services For Youth works with 1,000 children, youth and members of their families each year who have mental health, emotional and behavioral needs. Their services include residential mental health treatment, life skills development, treatment foster care, outpatient counseling, service coordination, respite care, community based services and adult programming.

For more information, call 937-399-6101 or visit www.oesterlen.org.

In Other News
1
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
2
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
3
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
4
Villa Springfield offers annual drive-thru holiday lights display
5
Longtime Springfield mayor not running for re-election: ‘Time for...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top