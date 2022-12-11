Oesterlen to host 3rd annual Christmas light drive-thru

The Festival of Lights drive-thru display will be held each night from 6 to 9 p.m. from Dec. 16-25 at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield.

Community members will be able to see the 100-acre campus glow with more than 30,000 lights, and Santa and his team will be there each night from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16-23.