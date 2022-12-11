Oesterlen to host 3rd annual Christmas light drive-thru

Oesterlen Services for Youth has invited the public to see as it will host its third annual holiday light display starting next week.
The Festival of Lights drive-thru display will be held each night from 6 to 9 p.m. from Dec. 16-25 at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield.
Community members will be able to see the 100-acre campus glow with more than 30,000 lights, and Santa and his team will be there each night from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16-23.
“We encourage participants to join us for Springfield’s newest holiday tradition,” Oesterlen officials said in a release. “The Festival of Lights is Oesterlen’s way to give back to the community of Springfield and the surrounding areas that do so much to support the critical work Oesterlen does each day.”
Families can enjoy the free family-friendly event from their own vehicles.
Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the lights displays.
Oesterlen Services For Youth works with 1,000 children, youth and members of their families each year who have mental health, emotional and behavioral needs. Their services include residential mental health treatment, life skills development, treatment foster care, outpatient counseling, service coordination, respite care, community based services and adult programming.
For more information, call 937-399-6101 or visit www.oesterlen.org.
