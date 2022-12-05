Oesterlen Services For Youth team volunteers at Springfield food bank

Oesterlen Services For Youth leaders volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank to bring awareness and help those in need.
The executive team, made up of leaders from each department of the agency, volunteered last week at the food bank, preparing bags of apples for people in the community.
The team, led by Chief Executive Officer Maurice Ware, comes together each quarter to volunteer in the community.
“Great leaders model servant leadership... (This) was a great opportunity for the Oesterlen Leadership Team to model care and concern for others and make a difference in the Springfield community,” Ware said.
Since Ware’s start in April, the team as volunteered at the Springfield Arts Festival and now the food bank, but the team is looking forward to more volunteer opportunities in the future.
Meredith Carter, director of community based programs, said volunteering is important to her because she sees firsthand how services help families through hard times.
“During the summer of the pandemic, the foodbank went the extra mile to meet the needs of Oesterlen Service Coordination families. Their staff treated me and everyone they served with dignity and respect, there was never any shame or embarrassment. I always want to be treated the way they treat everyone they serve. Their staff are exceptional at making people feel welcomed and valued,” Carter said.
Oesterlen is a social services agency that works with 1,000 children, youth and members of their families each year who have mental health, emotional and behavioral needs. For more information, contact 937-399-6101.
