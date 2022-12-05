Oesterlen Services For Youth team volunteers at Springfield food bank

Meredith Carter, director of community based programs, said volunteering is important to her because she sees firsthand how services help families through hard times.

“During the summer of the pandemic, the foodbank went the extra mile to meet the needs of Oesterlen Service Coordination families. Their staff treated me and everyone they served with dignity and respect, there was never any shame or embarrassment. I always want to be treated the way they treat everyone they serve. Their staff are exceptional at making people feel welcomed and valued,” Carter said.

Oesterlen is a social services agency that works with 1,000 children, youth and members of their families each year who have mental health, emotional and behavioral needs. For more information, contact 937-399-6101.